Postpone the census

The decennial census is a vital snapshot of our nation. Mandated by the Constitution, the nation gets one chance every 10 years to enumerate its population. The data is used to apportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, redraw district boundaries, as well as to allocate billions of dollars under federal programs.

An accurate and complete census is especially critical for Montanans, as we teeter on the cusp of getting a second seat in the U.S. House. The census will influence policies and programs for the next decade.

The census has already been delayed by the initial outbreak of the coronavirus; however, as the nation sees record numbers of new infections it is now time to face the ineluctable conclusion that the census must be postponed. Far from being gone by Easter (remember?) it is now apparent that COVID-19, and the necessary steps to mitigate its spread (social distancing, masks, limiting group size, isolating vulnerable populations), will be with us at least through this year.