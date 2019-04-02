Dear Bonnie Kelley (letter, April 2):
Correction: there are many documented cases of abuses in the Oregon model death laws. The problem cases only come to light through media and medical or legal journals, but many are in documents on the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund website.
There is no oversight or assurance provided by the Oregon model death policy that can prevent wrongful deaths due to:
1. A wrong diagnosis.
2. A wrong prognosis.
3. When unaware of available treatments.
4. When there is no access to pain management.
5. When denied funding for medical treatment.
6.When the mentally ill are at risk (a huge possibility).
7. When there is ableist judgement of “better off dead” which is a prevalent medical and social bias.
8. When there is undetected bullying or coercion.
9. When there is a killing after changing their mind or while resisting. This is likely in 20 percent of assisted suicides, according to an extrapolation from Oregon statistics.
10. When the social contagion of suicide is involved (likely in 5-12 percent of cases, as per the Centers for Disease Control).
11. When the death is not a rapid or peaceful death (likely 25-72 percent of the the time according to a study by Bill Gallerizzo).
Expect expansion of categories due to “category creep” in this climate of promiscuous medical standards.
Vote “yes” on House Bill 284 to defend us individuals from predatory corporations and others. “Yes" on HB284 to join Virginia, Arizona, Arkansas, New Mexico, Maryland and Connecticut to establish that euthanasia by any other name is against public policy.
Bradley Williams,
president,
Montanans Against Assisted Suicide
(MTaas.org),
Hamilton