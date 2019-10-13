The rules changes sought in California for legalizing endorsements and other income-producing activities for athletes are fraught with potholes. Foremost will be the inequity between players sought out for contracts and paydays. Star players (notably ball handlers) will get offers in avalanches while yeoman laborers will not.
It won't take long for this imbalance to create internal problems on teams. Ball players are not known for their subtlety. Moreover, college years in athletics are prone to short memories among fans.
A case in point is the Heisman award in football. It is overworked during the football season but fades rapidly. Heisman Trophy winners go to professional football with big contracts but seldom produce to expectations. Usually they're quarterbacks soon relegated to wearing a cap and a clipboard on the sidelines. You have to go back to Roger Staubach in the '60s to find a Heisman-winning quarterback who actually starred as a pro. Running backs do a bit better. Staubach had the advantage of serving in the U.S. Navy for five years before reporting to the Dallas Cowboys. He was about the age of the average Brigham Young University senior and had acquired substantial maturity.
What is Johnny Football's name?
Herbert Myers,
Missoula