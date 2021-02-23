Power to the people

I read the Feavered (pun intended) response to the recently introduced right-to-work bills in the 2021 legislative session. Eric claims the bills' supporters want to maim or kill public employee unions.

But he belies the unions' agenda when he correctly identifies the core issue as power; in his own words, “the power public employee unions have beyond the bargaining table...to help shape our political discourse and social compact. The power public employee unions have to make a significant...political difference in our state.” He fears the power unions would lose if we let government employees decide for themselves whether to join.

“[M]aybe right-to-work advocates can shrink government.” “[M]aybe right-to-work advocates will own the Montana state legislature and governor’s office for years and years to come.” Let’s hope so! Montanans rightly suspect any organization’s clearly articulated goals to achieve power at the citizens’ expense. We elect representatives to address this imbalance, and this session they have responded accordingly.