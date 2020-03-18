Practice patience, trust and faith in democracy

The seven words "president of the United States of America" invoke in me feelings of pride and the many good aspects in our democracy. The two words "Donald Trump" invoke none of these feelings in me. Therefore, I rarely use these two words together: "President Trump." To me they are incompatible.

Any selfish and self-serving president in the past has failed to change us as a nation or has diminished the power of "we the people." Such is the case with all that is going on in our nation right now.

With trust and faith in our democracy, it seems this is a good time for each of us to practice patience and good listening skills when interacting with others.

Why not put aside so much focus on Trump and focus attention on our collective "we the people" power in moving forward? "We shall overcome." This we can know and trust.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

