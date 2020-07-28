Ravalli County Commissioners have opted to disregard Governor Bullocks directive to wear a mask and respect distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19. A Ravalli Country health officer and another health professional resigned as a result. So, like our national lack of guidance to stop the spread of this deadly virus, the five republican commissioners are following Trump in his thoughtless and careless disregard for human life. Montana has seen an increase of cases as places opened too quickly without following CDC guidelines. Governor Bullock had done an excellent job in getting testing out even to the reservations. He has money allotted for healthcare for Montanans, hospitals, and nurses and doctors. How can you be sure you are safe in a county that hides the data from the people? Ignore them and practice the good guidelines.