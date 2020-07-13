Praise, thanks for local entities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just read a letter to the editor praising and thanking Donald Trump for what he has done in bringing our country together, and how he deserves another four years. I am somewhat bewildered by the sentiment, but I guess people are entitled to their opinions.

I would also like to praise and thank somewhat more local agencies in these dangerous times for which some among us seem so indebted to our dear president.

First of all is the Eastgate Albertsons grocery store — and perhaps the other Albertsons in town as well — because the employees there continue to wear masks so that an older guy like me can safely buy my week’s supplies.

My former store does not seem to believe this important, so it is now my former store.

Second, thank you with much appreciation to the City and to NorthWest Energy for the new super-bright streetlights that have gone up throughout my neighborhood on the Northside.

I walk my Saint Bernard dogs late at night to avoid the once-innocent interaction with other people that my mutts usually insisted on dragging me toward, just to say hello. And the way is made much more clear. So thank you, very much.

James Wood,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0