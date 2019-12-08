I have been reading through the books of the prophets in the Old Testament. I can't help but ask myself a question. Is our nation today as spiritually bankrupt as Israel was then?
Habakkuk 1:4 and 3:2 says: "the law is slacked, and judgement (justice) doth never go forth: for the wicked doth compass about the righteous; therefore wrong judgement proceedeth.... O Lord, revive thy work in the midst of the years... in wrath remember mercy."
General MacArthur pointed out two possible paths a nation in decline can follow: "History fails to record a single precedent in which nations subject to moral decay have not passed into political and economic decline. There has been either a spiritual awakening to overcome the moral lapse or progressive deterioration leading to ultimate national disaster."
Understanding that revival must start in my own heart, I beg you to join me in prayer for revival. Maybe God in his great mercy will again bless this once-great nation.
"If my people which are called by my name shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and heal their land." — II Chronicles 7:14.
Scott Kerr,
Moise