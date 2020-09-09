Prayer request

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Climate change has led to an increase in the frequency and severity of what scientists call "fire weather" - periods with a high fire risk due to some combination of higher temperatures, low humidity, low rainfall and strong winds, the review found.”

Above is from a Jan. 14, 2020m Reuters article dealing with the monumental fires in Australia, featuring a Penn State professor, Michael Mann, perhaps the foremost climate scientist in the world, in Australia at the time. Michael Mann pointed out that the Australian government is siding with the coal mining corporations on the country and continent - curtailing action.

Today an Eastern Montanan posted a “community prayer” for rain on Facebook, to extinguish the fires. Perhaps prayers are in order, but directed to the wrong destination.

This was my response to “Anthropomorphic Climate Change Groundhog Day Montana Fire Season”: “The most effective prayers would be directed to the people to vote for national and state leaders who put human life in Montana and the planet above a few fossil fuel corporate interests and an obstinate political party unwilling to admit error or adapt to an obvious crises.”

A prayer of many, but it must become universal.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0