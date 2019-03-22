Well-intentioned people respectfully exchange ideas, accept facts and consider differing points of view.
Knowledge is vital to intelligent discourse. When anyone denounces the Antifa activist organization as un-American, it is obvious the speaker does not know, or hopes listeners do not know, that the name Antifa is a shortening of its full name: Anti-fascism. Being anti-fascism is being pro-democracy. Being pro-fascism is un-Christian and un-American.
Anyone who denounces those who reject fascism must not know, or not want to acknowledge knowing, that the term Nazi is from Hitler’s National Party. The German pronunciation of "national" is nazional. Churchill shortened it to Nazi. "Nazional" fascism rejects democracy and Christ’s teachings.
I believe in democracy and our Constitution that declares all men are created equal. Christ came to mankind in a non-Caucasian, dark skinned Arabic body, and into a Jewish family. He instructed us to treat each other, especially children, with love and respect.
Fact: Iranians are Caucasians. Some white, self-identified Christians, conceitful of the fluke of their own births, will have difficulty explaining their actions in this life at their judgement day. I pray Christ’s teachings regarding decency, morality and truth will triumph over bigotry, tribalism, and ignorance.
