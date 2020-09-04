Pre-K supports children, families

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney supports a statewide voluntary pre-kindergarten option for Montana 4-year-olds and so do I.

Montana does not traditionally make hasty decisions. For example, it began its voluntary public kindergarten program in Missoula in 1974. By comparison, public kindergartens were introduced in many states in our nation in the early 1900s. Public pre-kindergarten was first offered in Boston in 1966. Project Head Start’s comprehensive child development classes started in 1965. I participated in all these early childhood programs and all are still going strong.

COVID or not, most parents are employed in the workplace and need safe and healthy early childhood options to nurture early literacy, learning, growth and development. A voluntary public pre-kindergarten program affords parents an additional choice in one of the most critical decisions they will make. This opportunity actually relieves parent concerns regarding placement for their young children in developmentally appropriate settings.

The research is clear: kids are ready to learn early and do very well in prepared and supported social-emotional environments. Statewide voluntary pre-kindergarten is a child-centered model that suits Montana families now and an investment going forward.

Elaine Shea,

Missoula

