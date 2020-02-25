Preparing for arrival of coronavirus

No, it isn’t here yet. But it is coming. Get ready.

The coronavirus is highly contagious. Originally, one person on the Diamond Cruise ship had the virus. Three weeks later, 500-plus had it. Crematoriums in China are processing 100 bodies a day: three times the normal amount. People can be contagious without symptoms for 24 days, not just 14.

While the U.S. government is checking people at airports, an infected person can enter the U.S. in 100 other ways.

At the very least, the supply of Chinese parts/products will become limited.

So what to do?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}