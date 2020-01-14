It is time for the city of Missoula to update its historic preservation ordinance.
As currently written, consultation with the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) is only required for buildings that are individually listed in the National Register of Historic Places. There is nothing to prevent the removal or alteration of all or part of a historic district as long as affected buildings are “only” contributing.
When the preservation ordinance was passed, Mayor John Engen threatened to veto the measure if it applied to contributing building. This position reflects profound ignorance of the importance of contributing resources to the significance and eligibility of historic districts.
The most recent proposal to remove multiple buildings located along South Fourth Street East that contribute to the University Area Historic District illustrates the problem.
Missoula has multiple listed historic districts with large numbers of contributing resources. If the number of contributing resources is diminished substantially, then the district as a whole will no longer be eligible for the National Register.
Part of the solution would be a strengthened ordinance that requires consultation with the HPC for proposals that will remove or significantly alter contributing buildings.
Janene Caywood,
Missoula