It was with no small degree of disappointment and alarm when I read of the Donald Trump U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rollback of federal protection for waterways large and small nationwide.
I realize that this was one of the president’s campaign promises that, however, in no way justifies such stupidity on such a scale. I also understand the reason, or lack of same, behind this shallow appeal to an electorates’ misunderstanding of the reasons for the original 1972 Clean Water regulations.
Candidate Trump was relying on the toxification of the word "regulation" when it really means, in this case, control of an essential natural element for the greater public good, with possible disturbance of the few.
It behooves all of us to write your senators and representatives to preserve the protections of the Clean Water Act. It is far more relevant to all our lives right now than, say, the General Mining Act of 1872.
As we say here in Montana, all of us live downstream from someone.
Tim Crawford,
Belgrade