I am protesting the zoning change before the Missoula City Council that would allow 40-48-unit luxury condominiums on Fourth Street West. The developers have not considered the impacts on affordable housing, traffic, safety or the quality of life for those of us who have live in the neighborhood. In my case, that has been since my infancy. The house I now live in was built by my great-grandfather in 1904. Around the same time, the Milwaukee Railroad built the seven brick houses that have offered affordable housing for generations.
This will be replaced by with — well, we don't know the particulars because the developers haven't told us — but it will be high, tall and very expensive. They tell us those made homeless will be rehoused, the bricks will be reused, the traffic, noise and impacts on safety will be minimal. The developers assure us they will fit in with the neighborhood the Historic Register in 2000 characterized as "a historically cohesive neighborhood."
Instead, preserve the history of our unique river town, railroad town, our open space, our easygoing access to the river and the quiet evenings we can spend on porches listening to distant band music or birdsong.
Caroline Patterson,
Missoula