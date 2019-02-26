I was a practicing physician in Missoula for over 30 years. I know what care for the dying means. I started working in hospitals at age 17 and began dealing with these issues over 40 years ago in training.
The understanding of end-of-life care has progressed since then, with an emphasis on education and patients' wishes. I have witnessed many real-life stories. Some are funny, some sad, some painful, and some still make me angry over how a patient was treated. All are poignant.
I have seen all sides of the issue, from patients demanding every last desperate breath to patients whose families or caregivers have refused to honor their wishes — both for continued life-extending care and for comfort measures.
Taking end-of-life prescriptions is not euthanasia or suicide. Patients are counseled, diagnoses and prognosis confirmed, and most importantly, the prescriptions are taken by the patients themselves when and if their symptoms become unlivable.
Do not let Bradley Williams' cohort force their beliefs and values on others, especially those who disagree with them. Preserve patients' right to choose their care, including end of life. Ask your legislator to vote "no" on House Bill 284.
Beth Thompson,
Missoula