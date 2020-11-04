President deserves degree of respect

In regards to Cindy Garthwait's letter of Oct. 26:

I am glad Garthwait was raised in a home where she learned honesty and integrity. I was raised in that kind of home, too. I wonder how her parents failed to teach her tolerance.

I too get upset at our president because some of the things he says and does are outrageous. But Donald Trump is the president of the United States and deserves a degree of respect.

I wonder how long Garthwait searched to find that many mean, hurtful words. She mentioned "name calling." Perhaps she could work on that in her own life.

Kathryn Lind,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2