 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
President deserves degree of respect

President deserves degree of respect

{{featured_button_text}}

In regards to Cindy Garthwait's letter of Oct. 26:

I am glad Garthwait was raised in a home where she learned honesty and integrity. I was raised in that kind of home, too. I wonder how her parents failed to teach her tolerance.

I too get upset at our president because some of the things he says and does are outrageous. But Donald Trump is the president of the United States and deserves a degree of respect.

I wonder how long Garthwait searched to find that many mean, hurtful words. She mentioned "name calling." Perhaps she could work on that in her own life.

Kathryn Lind,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Angry and sad over elk slaughter
Letters

Angry and sad over elk slaughter

I’m speechless, angry and so, so sad: 100 “wannabe hunters” shoot into an elk herd, killing 50 and injuring an unknown number? Really? These a…

Why only target 'big tobacco'?
Letters

Why only target 'big tobacco'?

I see where city government and others are going after "big tobacco" again using the phrase "it's for the children." The phrase intended to ma…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News