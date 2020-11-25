President golfs as Americans dying

To all Republicans/Russian assets who continue to support their traitor-in-chief:

Tens of thousands of Americans per day are contracting COVID-19 and your president is golfing. Almost 2,000 Americans per day are dying and your president is golfing.

The president-elect needs crucial information in order to mitigate the effects of the virus and to fight back against foreign adversaries, and your president is instructing his corrupt appointees to withhold ascertainment of the election, preventing the next administration from preparing to defend this country from the virus and from foreign aggression, and your president is golfing.

Countries around the world are negotiating trade agreements, excluding the United States, and your president is golfing. Incompetent/corrupt judges are being rammed through the senate by "Moscow Mitch" McConnell, and your president is golfing.

What American values, besides the Second Amendment, do you actually stand for?

Robert Schultz,

Missoula

