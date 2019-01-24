It's futile to argue over the president's policies or actions because everyone's position is set in stone. We tend to interpret things in such a way that reinforces our predetermined views. But, it's disingenuous to deny the obvious or justify the absurd. Let's focus on the facts that are clear and beyond debate.
President Trump exhibits the characteristics of a sociopath as defined in any medical publication:
Believes he is all-powerful, all-knowing, and entitled; has no sense of personal boundaries; sees the faults in others, but is oblivious to his own; doesn't accept blame, but blames others; lacks empathy, remorse, guilt or shame; has little concern for his impact on others; makes all-encompassing promises for the future; exhibits narcissism and grandiosity.
Donald Trump embraces autocratic rule and identifies closely with Vladimir Putin. If Trump has not been compromised by Russia, he is at least aiding them by undermining the very foundations of our democracy, such as freedom of the press, the rule of law and faith in the electoral process.
Regardless of how you feel about the specific issues, I find it troubling to have a president with sociopathic tendencies, holding the launch codes to our nuclear arsenal.
Michael Webber,
Hamilton