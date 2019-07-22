U.S. Sen. Steve Daines supports President Trump’s diatribe against so-called communists/socialists in our Congress, saying that they threaten our democracy.
But I ask that he consider this: The most powerful man in our government presents the greatest threat to our democracy.
He insinuates hateful motives and mocks other citizens.
The president claims that constitutional underpinnings of our government — the press, the judicial system, our voting results — are “fake,” thereby encouraging citizens to lose faith in our democracy.
He ignores Russian intervention in our elections while he buddies up to Putin and Kim Jong Un — strong men opposed to democratic principals. Meanwhile, he insults democratic allies. He overrides advice of government diplomatic and military staff in favor of his own seat-of-the-pants whims.
At every turn the president sows dissent and disruption and calls out the worst in us. He has little understanding of democracy or the rule of law.
I submit that it is our powerful and ever-boastful president, not the four women of color who are only freshmen legislators, who threatens our democracy, every day, with his cavalier and grandiose attitudes.
I hope Senator Daines will let us know why he says nothing about presidential bad behavior but easily blames four freshmen congresswomen.
Ellen Knight,
Missoula