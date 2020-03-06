President makes everything about himself - even coronavirus

Well now, it seems that, according to the White House, the reason the media is focusing on the coronavirus outbreak is to take down the president. Right, must it always be about him? Oh, wait a second, of course it does. The fact that there are 82,000 reported cases and 2,800 deaths has nothing to do with the media’s attention.

It is becoming apparent that no matter how twisted the reasoning, everything is simply another attempt to remove the current occupant of the White House. I truly miss the days of common sense and reason that seem to be a thing of the past.

John McClellan,

Helena

