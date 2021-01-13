 Skip to main content
President needs to follow Constitution

U.S. presidents are not given power to determine the outcome of elections by our Constitution. Article 1, Section 4 reads: "The times, places and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof. "

Regarding the presidential election, Article II, Section I states: "The Executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America. He shall hold his office during the term of four years, and together with the Vice President, chosen for the same term, be elected as follows:

Each state shall appoint...a number of electors equal to the number of Senators and Representatives (to which) it may be entitled...the electors shall meet in their respective states and vote by ballot...and they shall make a list of all the persons voted for and of the number of votes, which list they shall sign and certify, and transmit it to the President of the Senate," (Mike Pence), who shall, in the presence of the Senate and the House open the certificates, and the votes would be counted - unless interrupted by a violent mob of Trump supporters trashing the Capitol building.

Suzanne Marshall,

Polson

