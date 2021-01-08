 Skip to main content
President needs to show true leadership

The old saying, "you talk the talk, you better walk the walk" sure did not take place with our POTUS. He even suggested he was going to walk with them to the Capital. Instead he jumped back into his secure car and went back to the White House to watch the carnage he instilled after his last big rally. If he did do the walk, could he have prevented the out come? That would be true leadership after inciting the Trumpers. My question now is, what will the POTUS pull off in his last days in office?

WD "Bill" Allen,

Billings

