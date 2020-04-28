President promotes deadly 'treatments'

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Thank you for publishing readers’ concerns. Being able to share thoughts during times of American quarantine, whether due to pandemics or any grave event, is fundamental to our free country.

Should a president of the United States suggest an unproven and deadly treatment for a serious pandemic? We who suffer from potentially dangerous viruses in our dynamically great country are worthy of good medicine. For our highest government official, with no medical training, to promote untested relief from disease says little about our leadership.