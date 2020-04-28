President promotes deadly 'treatments'

Thank you for publishing readers’ concerns. Being able to share thoughts during times of American quarantine, whether due to pandemics or any grave event, is fundamental to our free country.
Should a president of the United States suggest an unproven and deadly treatment for a serious pandemic? We who suffer from potentially dangerous viruses in our dynamically great country are worthy of good medicine. For our highest government official, with no medical training, to promote untested relief from disease says little about our leadership.
Educated legal and scientific scholars may speak, write or describe these ludicrous "prescriptions" as tantamount to severe malpractice.
Merce Litfin,
Missoula
