President promotes deadly 'treatments'

President promotes deadly 'treatments'

Thank you for publishing readers’ concerns. Being able to share thoughts during times of American quarantine, whether due to pandemics or any grave event, is fundamental to our free country.

Should a president of the United States suggest an unproven and deadly treatment for a serious pandemic? We who suffer from potentially dangerous viruses in our dynamically great country are worthy of good medicine. For our highest government official, with no medical training, to promote untested relief from disease says little about our leadership.

Educated legal and scientific scholars may speak, write or describe these ludicrous "prescriptions" as tantamount to severe malpractice.

Merce Litfin,

Missoula

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fewer Confederate battle flags
Letters

Fewer Confederate battle flags

Recently I spent a few days at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena and was dismayed to see a truck in the parking lot flying a large confederate flag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News