Our country is in danger with this president, who has no empathy for the people while he is flush with money and golf courses around the world. His love of dictators and their agenda is frightening.
People in this country are forced to go to food banks and are losing health insurance and homes. It is up to the president and only the president to open this government, but he won't as long as the talking heads of Fox News and Rush Limbaugh tell him that he should not give in unless he gets billions of taxpayer money to pay for a ridiculous wall that is not only stupid but will end up costing the poor taxpayers billions and billions more for maintenance and further costs. Also, it will involve the government forcefully taking private land and hurting wildlife migration and on and on.
What this president has done to this country should never happen ever again. Our very security is in danger.
Kay Gervais,
Corvallis