I was reading how the Roman Empire started its fall and demise. One of the causes was loss of their governing structure. As each Caesar came along, more power was removed from the senate, given to more and more incompetent governing Caesars.
Donald Trump is taking oversight power from Congress by his subpoena refusals and he is attempting taking away the “power of the purse” by his phony border emergency.
I figure Trump is America’s Caligula — the beginning of the decline of the empire.
If we don’t fight this we will repeat history.
Michael O’Lear,
Missoula