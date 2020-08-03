President spreading misinformation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nero fiddled while Rome burned. He was one of the cruelest leaders in history, until present-day President Trump, who is playing golf as millions of Americans are cut off from unemployment benefits and rent protection.

Nero/Trump is still intent on taking national health care away from millions of Americans. This autocratic president continues spreading misinformation about fake cures for COVID-19, praising a satanic cult-worshiping "doctor" who claims having sex with aliens and witches causes gynecological disorders in women, and that an antimalarial drug is the cure for COVID, no masks necessary.

We are headed for a depression, and the Russians are laughing as they hack social media, attempting to take down the United States by supporting their clownish, narcissistic, sociopathic puppet.

What is the answer to saving our democracy, our country's' security, and the health of our nation? Maybe the cult doctor is right. Demons and aliens have invaded our DNA, and it's affecting sane, clear thinking.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

