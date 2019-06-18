Wouldn't it be nice to have a president who was a combination of an intelligent, compassionate and all around nice person, like Jimmy Carter with the efficiency of a Bill Clinton or a Donald Trump?
I did not vote for Trump and I do not like him. I have never heard an intelligent person say they were intelligent, but I do think Trump is very smart and I'd choose a smart president every time over an intelligent one.
I don't think anyone who is so defensive is very secure. I do approve of many of the things that Trump has done. I think that many of them were overdue. I'd like him to let Sarah Sanders defend him and just be president.
I am saddened by all of the hate directed at the president. I think he is doing the best he knows how. It is said that "people who deserve love the least need love the most." I really, really, really think the president needs a lot of love.
Brett Hardy,
Missoula