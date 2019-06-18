{{featured_button_text}}

Wouldn't it be nice to have a president who was a combination of an intelligent, compassionate and all around nice person, like Jimmy Carter with the efficiency of a Bill Clinton or a Donald Trump?

I did not vote for Trump and I do not like him. I have never heard an intelligent person say they were intelligent, but I do think Trump is very smart and I'd choose a smart president every time over an intelligent one.

I don't think anyone who is so defensive is very secure. I do approve of many of the things that Trump has done. I think that many of them were overdue. I'd like him to let Sarah Sanders defend him and just be president.

I am saddened by all of the hate directed at the president. I think he is doing the best he knows how. It is said that "people who deserve love the least need love the most." I really, really, really think the president needs a lot of love.

Brett Hardy,

Missoula 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags