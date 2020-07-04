Presidential candidate Jorgensen a Libertarian woman

I hope that, by now, America is aware that a woman has been nominated to be the next president of the country. Dr. Jo Jorgensen is running on the Libertarian Party (LP) ticket. Please keep reading because you have an historic opportunity to elect the first female president of our nation.
This is not the first time a woman has run for the office of president of the United States of America. Victoria Woodhull ran in 1872, when women could not even vote. She represented the Equal Rights Party which, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, “championed, among other things, women’s right to a fair wage, shorter workdays for all workers, and civil rights for African Americans.”
Women’s suffrage was finally approved in Montana in 1914 and the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified on Aug. 26, 1920, giving all American women a right which, under the Declaration of Independence, should have been theirs from the beginning.
Many other women have been nominated by minor parties as their presidential candidate. The Democrats nominated Geraldine Ferraro for vice president in 1984 and finally nominated Hillary Clinton for president in 2016. The Republicans nominated Sarah Palin for VP in 2008. Given the number of qualified women in both parties, one would think they could have done better and done it a lot earlier.
The LP nominating convention had an interesting slate to choose from, including both men and women, blacks and whites, but decided that Dr. Jorgensen was the best. Born in Illinois, Jorgensen resides in South Carolina, where she is a senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University. Visit her website at joj2020.com for more information.
VP Joe Biden is being pressured to nominate a woman as his second in command. Americans might be tempted to vote for that slate just in case he does not survive his first term but that is both cynical and ghoulish. Even if it comes to pass, she will not have been elected in her own right.
Women have been telling men that you can do things better than we can for a long time. Here is your chance to prove it conclusively and break the gender bar once and for all. If you really believe there is a glass ceiling, you can shatter it in November.
Many other countries have elected women to be heads of state and/or government. Germany is a prime example, with Chancellor Angela Merkel doing an excellent job for the past 14 years. Even our neighbor Canada beat us to the punch in 1993 by electing Kim Campbell as Prime Minister. What are you waiting for, American women? Countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and Oceania have given women a chance to lead — why not us?
According to the U.S. Census, women comprise 50.8% of our population. You don’t even need a single male vote to put Dr. Jorgensen in office. She is qualified and ready to lead. It’s time that we elected someone who is not a career politician or diplomat and who will represent the average American instead of only insiders. Jo Jorgensen is not beholden to organizations who exist only to serve their members. Let’s get it done!
Richard L. Armerding is a lifetime member of the Libertarian Party and a candidate for the Montana House of Representatives for District 98 (Target Range) in 2020.
