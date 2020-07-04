Presidential candidate Jorgensen a Libertarian woman

VP Joe Biden is being pressured to nominate a woman as his second in command. Americans might be tempted to vote for that slate just in case he does not survive his first term but that is both cynical and ghoulish. Even if it comes to pass, she will not have been elected in her own right.

Women have been telling men that you can do things better than we can for a long time. Here is your chance to prove it conclusively and break the gender bar once and for all. If you really believe there is a glass ceiling, you can shatter it in November.

Many other countries have elected women to be heads of state and/or government. Germany is a prime example, with Chancellor Angela Merkel doing an excellent job for the past 14 years. Even our neighbor Canada beat us to the punch in 1993 by electing Kim Campbell as Prime Minister. What are you waiting for, American women? Countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and Oceania have given women a chance to lead — why not us?

According to the U.S. Census, women comprise 50.8% of our population. You don’t even need a single male vote to put Dr. Jorgensen in office. She is qualified and ready to lead. It’s time that we elected someone who is not a career politician or diplomat and who will represent the average American instead of only insiders. Jo Jorgensen is not beholden to organizations who exist only to serve their members. Let’s get it done!

Richard L. Armerding is a lifetime member of the Libertarian Party and a candidate for the Montana House of Representatives for District 98 (Target Range) in 2020.

