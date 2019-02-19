Climate change is happening here and now — and as a young person, I'm terrified. I'm watching my friends raise toddlers who are going to inherit a planet that the fossil fuel billionaires have broken with their greed. They've known about climate science since the '70s. There's only a few of them and millions of us who are looking at a really scary future, because they control the politicians. This is just wrong!
The latest climate report from the United Nations says we have only 12 years to transform our economy to preserve the stable climate human civilization has depended on for millennia. We need a massive mobilization of every sector of society on par with what science and justice demand like we did during World War II.
A Green New Deal will keep Americans safe from climate change and create millions of green jobs. It is common-sense policy that is overwhelmingly popular with American people, regardless of political party or where they live.
Any presidential candidate who wants to be taken seriously on climate and earn the support of young people needs to support Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey’s resolution. Every politician in our state needs to sign on to the Green New Deal Resolution or step aside so we can move ahead with securing our future.
Nadine Smith,
Billings