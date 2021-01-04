Presidential election was 'shoplifted'

In 1989, I stopped at a self-serve gasoline station and took my 5-year-old son in with me when I went in to pay. Upon our return to the car, I discovered that he had pilfered an item from the register counter. While I explained to my son that stores suffered when people stole from them, I marched him in to the counter so he could return the item and apologize. I am not aware of his ever stealing again.