Presidential election was 'shoplifted'

In 1989, I stopped at a self-serve gasoline station and took my 5-year-old son in with me when I went in to pay. Upon our return to the car, I discovered that he had pilfered an item from the register counter. While I explained to my son that stores suffered when people stole from them, I marched him in to the counter so he could return the item and apologize. I am not aware of his ever stealing again.
It is unfortunate we can’t do that with the fraudsters, hucksters and evil-financed computer operatives who stole our presidential election in 2020. They thought they were just “shoplifting” a shiny new item so the deep state puppets could play with our government, undermine our values, surrender our sovereignty, and gloat.
We can’t march them back to return the stolen goods because their evil control and media assistance threaten the very lives of honest witnesses, and dishonest judges refuse to even view the true facts.
I can’t attend the D.C. gathering, but I can pray: “Deliver us from evil”.
Linda Brooks-Curtis,
Missoula