Presidential quotes to remember, compare

“99% of failures come from persons who make excuses” — George Washington
“That we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” — Abraham Lincoln
“We have nothing to fear but fear itself” — Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
“The buck stops here” — Harry S. Truman
“And so, my fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” — John Fitzgerald Kennedy
“There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don't care who gets the credit.” — Ronald Reagan
“It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” — Donald J Trump
“I don’t take responsibility at all.” — Donald J. Trump
A quote from FDR’s ghost after Trump's inauguration:
“Yesterday, January 20, 2017, a day that will that will live in infamy…”
Dick Hoskins,
Missoula
