Presidential quotes to remember, compare

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“99% of failures come from persons who make excuses” — George Washington

“That we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” — Abraham Lincoln

“We have nothing to fear but fear itself” — Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

“The buck stops here” — Harry S. Truman

“And so, my fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” — John Fitzgerald Kennedy

“There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don't care who gets the credit.” — Ronald Reagan

“It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” — Donald J Trump

“I don’t take responsibility at all.” — Donald J. Trump

A quote from FDR’s ghost after Trump's inauguration:

“Yesterday, January 20, 2017, a day that will that will live in infamy…”

Dick Hoskins,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0