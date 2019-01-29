Herb Myers's letter of Jan. 11 touts President George Herbert Walker Bush as being such a decent man, and a war hero, unlike Donald Trump.
I myself rank "Bush the First" as the second-worst president in U.S. history, surpassed in worthlessness only by "Shrub," his son George W. Bush.
Bush the First was the worst union-buster in American history. Liberal pundits say that the masses of homeless people are the result of "Reaganomics," the cruel, illiberal retrogressions of the Reagan-Bush and Clinton era.
As for H.W. Bush's war heroism, his fellow crewman in his downed plan sank to the bottom of the ocean and died an unsung hero.
When he passed away recently, writers found it hard to find anything good to list in his obituary.
As for his visions of tiny lights, it sounds to me like substance abuse and/or advanced alcoholism.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula