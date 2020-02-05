Presidents can now do what they want

What keen observers really saw

was Dershowitz rewrite the law.

They bought it sinker, line and hook —

a president can't be a crook

if he can pass this simple test:

He thought it for the country's best.

We're not concerned with laws; instead,

it's what goes through a person's head.

They drew a different sort of line.

What Nixon did would now be fine.

And though "The Donald" ain't that bright,

he can do what he wants, he's right,

'cause we've removed the final thing

that separates him from a king.

T. Lincoln Ballard,

Missoula

