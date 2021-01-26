Presidents don't control gas prices

The untruths continue. Donald Trump is not responsible for low gas prices in the United States.

Research indicates U.S. presidents have little to do with gas prices. One-half of gas price is based on crude oil price, which is reflected in worldwide supply and demand. A year or so ago, an oil feud between Russia and Saudi was causing low crude prices.

Gas prices have been low since March 2020 in the U.S. and the world because of COVID-19 — not because of Trump. There is a prediction that gas prices will stay low around the world as COVID-19 grows.

When you write an opinion letter, do your research, and don't listen to Eric Trump (or Missoulian Opinions), who spread lies on Twitter and other social media sites that gas would soar to $5 if Biden/Harris were elected.

Gary Hughes,

Missoula

