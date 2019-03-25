Your president must go to jail. He will be convicted on New York state charges for tax fraud, insurance fraud and bank fraud. Being state charges, there is no presidential pardon to save him. So, he’s going to prison, along with whichever of his family members get convicted along with him.
We are at this place in history precisely because the first time we got rid of a criminal president, Richard Nixon, they dropped the charges in exchange for him just resigning. There was a bunch of malarkey about not wanting to put the country through the ordeal and mess of a long and ugly trial. Then, they let Ronald Reagan skate for Iran–Contra; “too soon after Watergate.”
Well. All that translated to “There is no accountability for the president, and by logical extension, rich people.” And we’ve seen that proven many times since.
The country needs to see the highest officer in the land pay for his crimes, just like the rest of us.
Finally, charge Donald Trump with depraved indifference murder for those who died in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, never having received the aid they should have. Is that justice? That’s the cherry on the sundae.
Jerry O'Malley,
Missoula