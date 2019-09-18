The presidents of the United States are very costly to the America taxpayers. Just how much? Here are some expenses but not a complete Iist:
The White house has 132 rooms, a bowling alley, fitness center, tennis court, swimming pool, movies theater. Just the upkeep is $4 million a year.
The fleet of cars are bullet- and bomb-proof, weigh as much as a tank and get about 5 miles per gallon.
The president has a guest house, the Blair House; 120 rooms with a full-time staff of 18.
Air Force One. The cost to fly this airplane is $200,000 an hour to operate.
The White House has its own clinic, exam room, medical equipment and doctor on staff.
Looking back, President George Bush took 1,020 days of vacation, using Air Force One. Bill Clinton took 345 days of vacation, using Air Force One.
Golf outings! As of now, President Trump has played golf 213 days. At the same point in his Presidency Obama played golf 15 times compared to 53 times for President Trump. Trump has played mostly on his own golf courses and has charged the American government for this use of his properties.
President Trump has averaged one monthly political rally, with no agenda, but to support his own ego. The cost: $1 million for each rally. All of the cities where Trump appeared had to put on extra police and security. The city of Phoenix billed $450,00 for one day of extra service.
This is just a short list of what taxpayers pay for having a president. No matter what you say, the other side says we did not spend as much as the other side. I'm getting tired of the other side!
LaVon D. Brillhart,
Dillon