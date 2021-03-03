 Skip to main content
Prevent abortions through education

I watch the people on California and Broadway carrying signs to “pray to end abortion.” I believe they truly feel that abortion is murder. I disagree, but I think there’s a solution that we can agree on.

We should educate our young people, males and females, and provide family planning and birth control. Surely that’s not sinful. If we can end unwanted pregnancy, we can end abortion. We should make this education science-based and unbiased. Religion should play no part in public education.

Thanks for listening.

Christine Sheff,

Missoula

