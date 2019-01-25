Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Mark Warner, D-Virginia, have introduced bills (S.104 and S.198) designed to prevent most shutdowns of the U.S. government. Both bills remove shutdown as a key negotiating threat or factor in budget discussions: if a budget negotiation is stalled when a deadline is reached, that budget will be automatically renewed at its current level (each bill adjusts that level slightly). It should be relatively easy to combine S.104 and S.198 to yield a bill with broad bipartisan support.
Use online searches to read more about each bill.
S.104 "End Government Shutdowns Act." Note: Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, is a co-sponsor of S.104.
S.198 "Stop STUPIDITY Act."
For whatever it's worth, I dislike the automatic cuts of one-percent-per-quarter in S.104 (see https://www.cbpp.org/sites/default/files/atoms/files/11-12-13bud.pdf).
I urge Congress, the Senate and House, to pass such a bill now with veto-proof majorities. (For example, I will send a longer version of this to our Montana Congress-folk: Daines, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.)
Note: Neither bill tries to resolve ritual posturing when the federal debt limit needs revision.
Dick Lane,
Missoula