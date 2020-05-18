Preventing infections also prevents immunity

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When can we re-open schools?

A recent study from Australia identified only 18 COVID-19 cases across 15 schools (nine children and nine staff, and only two of the infected children's 863 close contacts at the schools became ill). The Royal College in Britain could find not a single case of a child passing the virus to adults, concluding that children are much less likely to pass infection. In Sweden, children under 16 have remained in school. They estimate that 40% of their population has acquired herd immunity. They have concentrated on protecting older, higher risk individuals, and Sweden's case numbers have been declining.

The concept that widespread administration of vaccines will protect us is also not true; the annual flu vaccine provides only 28-70% immunity, in part because of frequent mutations. It is estimated that acquiring 50-70% herd immunity is the most effective solution to develop true protection against a recurrent epidemic during the next COVID-19 recurrence in the fall.

The strategy of preventing every COVID-19 infection now may reduce deaths (and each death is awful) in the short term, while risking many more cases in the future for years may be the current safe political solution — but right?

Rolf Holle,

Missoula