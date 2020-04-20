Preventive measures or not, world population 'all in this together'

Preventive measures or not, world population 'all in this together'

There have been numerous articles on the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruptions on daily life in the world. What people can do to protect themselves and lessen the impact. One thing that's repeated is "We are all in this together."

True, but just suppose that if nothing was done and the world populace just carried on with living as they were accustomed to and accepted the risks. Wouldn't it still be a case of "we are all in this together"?

Greg J. Houska,

Missoula

