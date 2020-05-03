Previous pandemics had multiple waves

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If the COVID-19 pandemic follows the trends of the Spanish and Hong Kong flu, we are in for considerably more illnesses and deaths.

The Spanish flu (which actually originated on a U.S. Army post in March 1918) reportedly killed between 3 million-5 million during the first wave during the spring of 1918. The second wave in the fall of 1918 took off like a rocket, reportedly killed between 15 million-40 million. The Spanish flu had a third and possibly fourth wave.

The Hong Kong flu of 1968-1972, while not nearly as deadly, killed a million worldwide and 100,000 Americans. Again, the second wave was considerably more deadly. It also had a third and possibly fourth wave.

We are currently in the middle of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montana is in an enviable position with a governor who took decisive, early action. Our medical providers and hospitals are in good shape, as are the vast majority of Montanans.

Only time will tell us the eventual success or failures of Montana, the United States and the world fighting today’s pandemic. May we continue to take necessary measures in protecting ourselves and each other.

Tom Muri,

Missoula