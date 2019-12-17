Northwestern Energy’s plan to build 800 megawatts of fracked-in-Montana gas-fired electrical generation plants would add 12,000 tons of CO2 to the atmosphere per day. The plan ignores clean energy but NWE is increasing its share in the aging Colstrip 4 to 55%.
NWE claims its plan is necessary to provide reliable, cheap electricity. However, the price of clean energy has dropped 80% since 2010, according to a 2018-'19 study by Rocky Mountain Institute headed by the venerable Amory Lovins.
According to RMI, “Clean Energy Portfolios” (CEPs) — combinations of solar, wind, hydro, battery and conservation — are now on par with gas, both in reliability and costs of construction and operation, and projected to continue dropping in price, which is why Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, and other states’ utilities decided in 2019 to invest in Clean Energy Portfolios. RMI examined all 88 proposed plans in the U.S. to add gas plants and found if all were dropped in favor of CEP’s, customers would save $29 billion and keep 100 million tons of CO2 per year our of the atmosphere.
Montanans deserve a clean energy future. The Montana Public Service Commission is taking comments on this plan until Jan. 3.
Joe Newman,
Bozeman