Prioritize vaccines for nonprofit staff

Staff of community organizations providing direct aid, such as the Food Bank and the Poverello Center, should be prioritized as early recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine. Along with medical professionals and other essential workers, the services these superheros provide are even more vital during these times.

As a volunteer at the Food Bank, I am so inspired by the dedication of the staff, and know that even with maximum precautions they are subject to some inevitable exposure through their work with the public. Having the opportunity to be vaccinated in this early wave would not only help keep these folks safe but also benefit the entire Missoula community by supporting continuity in the services they provide. I can't even imagine the difficulty (impossibility) of ranking who is most "essential" or "high risk" and am so grateful for the folks making those decisions here in Missoula.

May this new year bring more light, stay healthy and hopeful, friends!

Abigail Marshall,

Missoula

