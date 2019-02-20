The national organization of Presbyterian Women collects yearly freewill offerings at intervals, the proceeds of which they make available to worthy causes. Naturally, Presbyterian Women is inundated with grant applications. Among requirements, the applying group must not be asking for salaries for workers or administration fees. As the national gathering noted in 2018, our missions are not so much overseas as they were previously, but right here at our doorstep.
In the 1950s, my parents paid overtime, because of their integrity. Now, with high property taxes and high rent payments, along with other monthly health and car insurance payments, and childcare, both parents need to work, often multiple shifts, and it has become difficult to provide for everything and transportation. Frequently, there just isn’t enough for parents to have food available in their homes for after school and weekends and holidays.
Missoula Food Bank’s project to provide nutritional food for anonymously identified school children for evenings, weekends and holidays has worked well. We are pleased that Presbyterian Women have stepped up to help with a $20,000 grant for food that volunteers assemble and distribute.
Linda Brooks-Curtis,
Missoula