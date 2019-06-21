Veterans, attention: This is so important. This administration wants to privatize the VA. They were just in the process of privatizing the Job Corps, a program that has been so important and helpful to so many — and it would be devastating to veterans if they turn over the VA to private companies.
It is all about making some private companies richer and making up for the two huge tax cuts to the wealthiest. The money had to come from somewhere for those huge tax breaks to corporations and it will be coming out of public programs and from you, the veterans.
Private companies in charge of the vets could take away your disability status and make it more difficult for you to get care. And the taxpayers will be hit in the pocket to support these private programs.
Remember in 2017, Trump wanted to take money away from older disabled vets because they were getting Social Security. Vets cannot afford to live on Social Security checks.
The cruelty and disregard for veterans and military is not surprising coming from someone who made up bone spurs to get out of joining the military. Veterans, be on the alert.
Joseph Gervais,
Corvallis