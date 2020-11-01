My dear pro-life friends: are you really pro-life or just pro-birth? A woman giving birth instinctively knows that the “work” is just beginning. Babies need nutrition, shelter and care. We must support these efforts to ensure these children have a life worth living; this is pro-life.

This administration has failed. President Trump had to be told by a judge that he cannot cut $700,000 from SNAP (i.e., food stamps) in the middle of a pandemic. Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans are so busy confirming a pro-life judge to the U.S. Supreme Court, they won’t take time to pass a COVID relief bill to help desperate families. This is not a time to end Obamacare/Affordable Care Act (think of the numerous well-child exams in a infant’s first year).

Being pro-life is more than mandating birth. As a Catholic, I am taught to uphold all life, “From the womb to the tomb.” Respect for life follows a person throughout their life. No person’s life is expendable, not even our immigrant brothers and sisters. Imagine the damage inflicted on these families at our borders, pulling children from their parents, the only security they have known and placing them in cages. Is this who we have become?

Linda Greiner,

Missoula

