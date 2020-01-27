Another wretched winter. Missoula’s best food market is closing; this newspaper is dropping one of its best features — “Doonesbury” — and the pro-Trump letters increase in number.
In these letters, I always try to see if the writer has any reason other than the booming economy to support Donald Trump. In the cases of Chris Jones (Dec. 20), Walter Billings (Jan. 20), Phyllis Thompson (Jan. 6) and others — although occasionally, “low unemployment” is mentioned — there is none.
That’s it. That’s all. It does not matter to these people that the economy is booming because a) it’s still good from the momentum generated under President Obama and b) it’s good because everything else is being gutted and turned into a fast buck to make it good.
It’s like Trump is telling us: If I give you money, will you let me destroy everything else — the rule of law, the Justice Department, the State Department, the cabinet, freedom of the press, the environment, our relationship with our allies, fidelity both sexual and otherwise, civility in discourse, the planet, the respect we owe to heroes, the Environment Protection Agency, social services, kindness, forbearance, intelligence, telling the truth — in short, all the insubstantial but important moral restraints that not too long ago made us a nation.
"We all want to be good,” wrote Daniel Defoe in the 18th century. “And we all want to prosper. God grant you do not have to choose."
For the Trumpers, with their focus on nothing but prosperity, there is no dilemma. “Gimme!” they say.
G.R. Jamieson,
Missoula