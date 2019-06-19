Recently I read an article referring to the proposal to widen city bicycle lanes for the sake of safety.
Considering that Missoula is growing in population and in street traffic, this sounded like a good idea — except it is not required to purchase a bike license and complete a safety course, including having all of the required safety features on a bike in order to use city streets.
In my experience, bike people do not seem to feel they need to be aware of vehicle traffic and ride their bikes with carefree abandon, darting across intersections in front of car traffic without warning, failing to use proper hand signals, in general totally clueless that they should be responsible and aware that other people, including children and handicapped citizens, are using the crosswalks and that there are more and more cars on the streets.
I would like to see the city be proactive and more aware of proper bike equipment, guidelines and requirements, as well as enforce violations and consider ticketing offenders just like errant car drivers. Safety first for everyone makes sense for everyone. These steps could be a positive solution to prevent accidents and the city's money would be well spent!
Faith Andrews,
Missoula