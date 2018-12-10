There has been much publicity about the People’s Compact, demonstrating the lobbying skills of authors Kate Vandermoer and Terry Backs. However, there is more that needs to be understood:
1. Increased fees. The People’s Compact doesn't cover the maintenance costs of the irrigation project. Under their proposal, farmers and ranchers would pay higher fees for water delivery.
2. Leaves the irrigation project in ill-repair. The People’s Compact does not allocate sufficient funding for much-needed repairs after decades of deferred maintenance. The irrigation project would remain outdated by current standards, inefficient and closer to outright system failure.
3. Choses federal over state rule. The People’s Compact gives power to the federal government by asking Congress to substitute its judgment over state law. Some may say: “a clear instance of federal overreach."
4. Replaces a strong deal with a bribe. The People’s Compact promises an individual tribal member payout, a clumsy attempt to wave a distasteful bribe at a people who have long negotiated in good faith.
As Sen. Dick Barrett said, the writers of this non-compact have provided a wish list but no legal standing. A compact is a negotiated settlement. The “People’s Compact” is a non-negotiated bait and switch.
Mary Stranahan,
Arlee